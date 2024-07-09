Assemble an Olympic men's basketball team that can win gold

Open Extended Reactions

Choose your 2024 Team USA lineup.

Some of the NBA's best players will compete against Team USA in Paris, so the United States must, as three-time gold medalist Carmelo Anthony said, "put our 'Avengers' together" in hopes of taking gold for the fifth consecutive Olympic Games.

Your mission: Pick a starting five from the roster pool of American heroes (plus a couple of snubs). We'll add up their projected 2025 RAPTOR ratings to give you a score out of 100%.

Note: Grades are based on projected 2024-25 NBA ratings in estimated RAPTOR, an all-encompassing metric that mixes a player's box score performance with his on-court impact. Using RAPTOR, each lineup gets a predicted net rating -- point differential per 100 possessions -- when it's on the court, and that lineup score is graded on a 0-100 scale depending on how closely it matches the best possible projected lineup. It's hard to get a perfect 100 on your first attempt, so keep trying until you nail it!

Can you find the optimal lineup? Assemble your team here.