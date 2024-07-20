Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- A global tech outage that affected operations in many sectors and hit parts of the Paris Olympics operations proved to be a good test ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said Saturday.

A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.

It also affected some operations of the organizers of the Paris Games.

"There were some significant problems on the morning, but it was pretty well dealt with," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said. "It was quite a good rehearsal."

The Paris Games open July 26. This was not the first time the Olympics were affected by tech failure or attack, with the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics having been a target of cyberattacks.

"Cyberattacks are part of everyone's daily lives. The Olympic Games are a huge target obviously," Adams said. "We have a huge amount of safeguards in place. I would not go into detail even if I could explain it. We have been assured by our people and partners that we are very, very prepared.

"You can never be too prepared. We had a close call in Pyeongchang. We have every confidence we know how to deal with it."

While praising preparation for the Games, Adams said France's bid for the 2030 Winter Games to be voted on in the IOC session next week had been discussed by the executive board on Saturday.

The bid, which was picked in June by the IOC executive board as its recommendation to the session next week, has not provided two key guarantees that are needed for its approval.

One guarantee still to be delivered is the public partnership contribution from the two regions. The French bid involves the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur regions.

Adams also noted the political situation in France could affect the IOC's decision-making.

France 2030 will be part of a two-Games vote by the session that also involves Salt Lake City as host of the 2034 Winter Games.