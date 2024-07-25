Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Lim Si-hyeon delivered an emphatic statement Thursday that she is the woman to beat at the Paris Olympics as the mighty South Korean archery team warmed up for another assault on the medal podium.

The 21-year-old Lim shot a world and Olympic record 694 in Thursday's women's individual ranking round at the stunning Esplanade des Invalides venue, breaking the previous mark of 692 held by compatriot Kang Chae-young who won Olympic gold in the team event in Tokyo three years ago.

Lim leads a young South Korean squad bidding for a 10th individual gold medal and 10th consecutive women's team gold. The South Korean women are undefeated in the Olympic team event since it was introduced at the 1988 Games.

"They're always up there. I think the money that they put into it is unlike any other country. They have professional teams," said Great Britain's Bryony Pitman, who was 41st out of the field of 64. "The last few months as well, they've had a replica Paris stage set up [at their training base just outside Seoul]. They've been shooting against a robot that just puts them in the 10 all the time. They are as prepared as you could possibly be for an Olympic game."

Korea has won a record 43 Olympic archery medals, including 27 gold -- 13 gold medals better than the United States in second.

American and world No. 1 Casey Kaufhold, who was fourth Thursday with a score of 672, is expected to be among Lim's toughest challengers when the medal rounds start Aug. 1. Kaufhold is hoping to be the first American female individual gold medalist since Luann Ryon won in 1976.

Turkish Olympic champion Mete Gazoz and world No. 1 Marcus D'Almeida of Brazil are among the favorites to win the men's individual gold. The men's individual ranking round takes place later Thursday.