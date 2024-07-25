Team GB diver Tom Daley is hopeful that the pressure on China's divers as favourites to win gold makes them vulnerable to be beaten. (0:40)

Team GB diving stalwart Tom Daley has insisted that it is possible to beat China's star-studded diving unit at Paris 2024 despite widely held expectations of a golden sweep.

"The Chinese diving team is the strongest diving nation, unquestionably on paper," Daley, 30, said at a World Aquatics news conference days ahead of his fifth Olympic Games.

"The women are absolutely incredible, and I can't imagine that they will let go of any medals. But in the men's diving, I think it is possible to try and make it so that they don't get an eight-gold-medal sweep," he said.

Daley, who won gold in the men's 10-metre synchronised platform competition in Tokyo, came out of retirement last year to defend his title with new partner Noah Williams. The pair are set to compete on July 29.

British pair Chris Mears and Jack Laugher took gold in the men's 3-metre springboard in Rio in 2016.

"It's always going to be tough, but diving is such an on-the-day sport and in the synchro events, they're straight finals," Daley said. "So on Monday, it comes down to six times and who can do the best six times.

"The world is very much on China's heels to be ready to challenge them."

Daley was announced as one of Team GB's flag-bearers for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, sharing the honour with rower Helen Glover.