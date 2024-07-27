Open Extended Reactions

The Olympic opening ceremony is done and the athletes have dried off ahead of the start of competition. For those sports which started before the opening ceremony, medals are already within reach with the men's Aussie sevens preparing for a semifinal clash with Fiji.

While the Matildas are in Nice hoping to bounce back from their opening game loss against Germany as they take on Zambia.

On Day 1, the pool will garner a lot of attention with the Aussies looking to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, the Boomers and Kookaburras will play their opening pool games against Spain and Argentina respectively.

Follow all the action in our live blog below.