Titmus vs. O'Callaghan: a 200m race that's been three years in the making

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- If the Melbourne Cup is the race that stops the nation, the highly anticipated women's 200m freestyle Olympic showdown between Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O'Callaghan might well be the race that wakes up that same nation.

Australia's two freestyle guns will duke it out for gold in the four-lap event at the La Defense Arena in west Paris on Monday evening (Tuesday, 5:48 a.m. AEST), a duel that's been building towards this Olympic crescendo for the better part of three fascinating years.

It was the 200m event, three years ago in Tokyo, where Titmus confirmed her place among swimming's modern day titans. The then 20-year-old set an Olympic record of 1:53.50 to edge Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey and blow out American icon Katie Ledecky. In doing so, Titmus completed the rare 200m, 400m double at the same Games, a feat only Ledecky (2016), Shane Gould (1972), and Debbie Meyer (1968) had accomplished before her.

Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O'Callaghan will battle it out for the Olympic 200m freestyle title. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Basking in the pool deck celebrations that evening was a 17-year-old O'Callaghan. The promising Queenslander, another of Dean Boxall's young prospects, had earned her place on the Dolphins' Tokyo squad as a relay swimmer, ultimately pocketing gold medals for her heat swims in the 100m freestyle and 100m medley events. That taste of success lit a fire inside her.

Since then, O'Callaghan has been on a meteoric rise. The following year, at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide, the pair gave the world an early glimpse of what would develop into one of the sport's great modern-day (healthy) rivalries. And while it was Titmus who prevailed in a time that eclipsed her gold medal-winning swim in Tokyo, O'Callaghan went toe-to-toe with her every stroke of the way, finishing just 1.63s adrift.

Not a year later O'Callaghan finished second to China's Yang Junxuan in the 200m freestyle at the world championships in Budapest, though Titmus did not attend the meet and instead elected to focus on the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. That's where the next instalment of Titmus vs. O'Callaghan would come.

Once again, it was Titmus who touched the wall first. And once again, O'Callaghan pushed her the entire way, this time setting a new personal best of 1:54.01. The gap was closing and O'Callaghan's stoic reaction to winning silver confirmed she wasn't content with playing second fiddle.

O'Callaghan's breakthrough would come the following year at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka. Much as it was for Titmus in Tokyo, this was the meet that forced the world to sit up and take note of the latest swimming sensation from Down Under. She won gold in the 100m freestyle and backed it up by upsetting Titmus for the first time in the 200m, smashing one of the longest-standing world records in swimming with a scintillating time of 1:52.85.

She has since proven that swim in Fukuoka was anything but an anomaly. Three months out from the Games, O'Callaghan repeated the effort at the Australian Open Championship on the Gold Coast to take early favouritism in their Paris showdown. But Titmus would make a statement two months later at the Australian Trials in Brisbane, the final competitive swim before the Olympics.

Mollie O'Callaghan is set for a breakout Olympics in Paris. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Titmus stopped the clock in a blistering 1:52.23 to lower that world record mark once again. O'Callaghan's time? 1:52.48, also good enough for a world record, had Titmus not been swimming in the lane beside her.

While the spotlight of the women's 200m freestyle final will rightly be shining on Titmus and O'Callaghan, it's not just a race in two. The Australians will have to contend with Canadian teen sensation Summer McIntosh, who finished a tight third to the pair in what was a personal best swim of 1:53.65 at those world championships in Fukuoka a year ago.

Last month, she dominated the Canadian swimming trials with a perfect five wins from five events, including the 200m freestyle, which she stopped the clock in 1:53.69. But as well as McIntosh is swimming, it would be a seismic shock if Advance Australia Fair wasn't filling La Defense Arena during Monday evening's medal ceremony. The question is, who will it be playing for?

There's no shortage of incentives for either swimmer.

For O'Callaghan, who led Australia to glory in the women's 100m freestyle relay on night one in Paris, it would be a first individual Olympic gold medal. It would also be her fourth in total, all of which achieved before her 21st birthday. For Titmus, she would become just the first person -- man or woman -- to successfully defend a 200m Olympic crown. Add that to the back-to-back 400m triumphs, which was completed Saturday, and she would already be on the shortlist of greatest swimmers to have ever lived.

Expect fireworks in what looms as an Australian battle for the ages.