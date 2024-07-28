Open Extended Reactions

What a stellar first day of action in Paris, particularly for the Australians, who sit atop the medal tally! Grace Brown got things started with a gold in the women's time trial before Ariarne Titmus defended her 400m freestyle crown and the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team made it four consecutive gold medals, which made Emma McKeon the most decorated Aussie athlete.

The men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team nabbed silver as did Elijah Winnington in the 400m freestyle, while the men's Aussie sevens came agonisingly close to picking up a first medal in their bronze medal match against South Africa.

But it's a new day and there is plenty more to Olympics to come. Keep your eyes peeled to the pool for more heats in the evening and medal races in the morning (AEST). Jess Fox is back on the water for her K1 semifinal, 14-year-old Chloe Lovell will be competing in the skateboarding, while the Sharks, Hockeyroos, women's sevens, and Matildas are all in action.

