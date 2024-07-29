Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- South Korea won the gold medal in men's team archery at the Paris Olympics on Monday, beating the host nation 5-1.

The win reinforces South Korea as the country to beat in archery, as South Korean men have now claimed seven of 10 gold medals since the Olympic event was introduced in 1988 in Seoul. On Sunday, the South Korean women's team won their 10th consecutive gold after an intense shoot-off against China.

France is left with the silver medal and Turkey claimed bronze.

The French team, cheered on by a boisterous crowd at Esplanade des Invalides, put up a strong fight in the first set with an even score against South Korea, giving each team one set point.

But South Korea's dominance in the sport proved too much. In the third set, the South Korean men hit the bull's-eye with all but one of their arrows.

The matchup between the host nation and defending gold medalists brought wildly enthusiastic support for both sides, with spectators appearing to wave the France and South Korea flags in equal measure.