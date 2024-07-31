Open Extended Reactions

China's Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform event Wednesday, extending the country's winning streak in diving.

The pair established their lead in the first round and finished with 359.10 points.

North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae took silver with 315.90 points for the country's first-ever Olympic diving medal. Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson won bronze with 304.38.

Quan and Chen, both second-time Olympians, won the synchronized gold medal for the first time as a pair. Their victory came as little surprise given Quan, 17, and Chen, 18, have won nine world titles since teaming up in 2022.

The pair dominated Wednesday's event from the beginning, taking a nearly 15-point lead in the first two dives. But it was in the final three dives when their skills were really exemplified, with the routines involving more difficult somersaults and twists. They performed with control and ease, making clean entries which almost seemed effortless.

Neither was satisfied with their performance despite the win, which marked China's 50th Olympic diving gold medal all time.

"All the dives were mediocre," Quan told reporters.

"Before the event, I felt a bit nervous and some pressure. I didn't manage these emotions well," Chen said, adding, "My performance was a bit unstable, and I didn't handle some of the details in the dives well. It was the Olympics after all. Who wouldn't feel the pressure?"

Quan and Chen walked onto the top of the podium to loud cheers and chanting from Chinese spectators who were waving dozens of the country's flags.

North Korea's Jo, 19, and Kim, 23, were little known before 2024. The pair, who took second place in the world championships in February, performed their final three dives with stability and composure to climb to second place.

"We really wanted to give gold to our country, but the performance was not done as we expected, as we tried, so we regret that," Kim said through an interpreter. "The next time we do it we will try hard for the gold."

Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller, who were ranked third before the final round, lost their place on the podium after their last dive went out of sync.

Spendolini-Sirieix and Toulson were delighted when they learned they had won bronze for their first Olympic medal.

"I've never shook more in my life than waiting for that result to come up," Spendolini-Sirieix said. "We were so happy. After we finished our competition, we were smiling. We did a small prayer. I just gave it to God because I was just like, whatever happens, I'm content. I'm happy."

Quan became China's overnight sensation at the age of 14 when she won gold in the individual 10-meter platform event three years ago at the Tokyo Games. Chen, who took the silver behind Quan in Tokyo, won the synchronized event four years ago with then-partner Zhang Jiaqi.

Kseniia Bailo and Sofiia Lyskun finished second-to-last and 74 points behind the winning Chinese pair, but the result really didn't matter to the Ukrainian women.

Bailo, 19, told The Associated Press that she dedicated Wednesday's performance to everyone fighting to protect her war-torn homeland.

"I'm happy to be in the Olympics because I compete today for my country, for soldiers and for athletes and coaches who died in war. I'm really proud of me," she said, sharing that it's a challenge to focus on her sport. "It's really difficult, it's really hard because emotionally, I'm in the Ukraine. I can't just live in Paris right now and don't think about war, because my family is there, my friends are there. I need to compete for them."

Bailo and Lyskun, 22, received warm cheers all morning. They scored a 285.00, ahead of the eighth-place French pair and 2.52 points behind Americans Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell in sixth.

A first-time Olympian from the Southern port city of Mykolaiv, Bailo said she hopes this is the start of a long career on the world stage.

"It's a really good experience for me because it's my first Olympics, so I'm really happy to be in the Olympic family," she said. "It's a really good job for me, because my country has a really bad problem. I feel like I can tell all the world about my country, about the situation, about athletes."

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.