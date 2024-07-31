Open Extended Reactions

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France -- Laura Gil sank two free throws with 1.9 seconds left as Spain narrowly defeated Puerto Rico 63-62 on Wednesday. Serbia routed China a couple hours later to join the Spaniards as the first teams to reach the women's basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Games.

Their group has been the most competitive yet with the first games decided by a combined four points. Spain and Serbia needed each other to win to clinch a spot at Bercy Arena back in Paris before these teams wrap up pool play against each other Saturday.

The Spaniards built a 39-25 halftime lead as they try to bounce back from a sixth-place finish three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics after taking the silver in 2016.

Mya Hollingshed's turnaround fadeaway jumper gave Puerto Rico (0-2) a 62-61 lead with 9.9 seconds left before Gil's free throws gave Spain the advantage.

One final heave from Arella Guirantes fell short for the Puerto Ricans, who looked around for a foul call that never came as the Spainards celebrated their win. Advancing took the sting out of blowing a 15-point lead for Spain.

"I'm so happy to make it to the next round," guard Leonor Rodriguez said. "Now I hope we secure a good spot, but at least we are making it to Paris. The first goal is achieved."

Megan Gustafson, the 2019 AP Player of the Year at Iowa, led Spain with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Rodriguez added 17 points.

Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 15 points. Pamela Rosado added 11 and Hollingshed had 10.

Puerto Rico set up an exciting fourth quarter after outscoring Spain 19-5 in the third, tying the game at 44-44. But the Puerto Ricans never led by more than four, the last at 59-55 with 3:34 left after a bucket by India Pagan.

Yvonne Anderson scored 15 points to lead Serbia to the quarterfinals and back on top of Group A. Tina Krajisnik scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Serbia. Masa Jankovic had 13 points, and Jovana Nogic 11.

With eight lead changes and 10 ties, Serbia finally took control with a 10-3 spurt to finish the second quarter. Anderson, an Arkansas native, dropped a floater in with a second left for a 45-39 halftime lead. The Serbians took a 62-50 lead into the fourth quarter.

Serbia, which eliminated China in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games in 2021, led by as much as 22.

Wang Siyu and Han Xu each led China with 11 points each. Yao Ming, president of the Chinese Basketball Association, sat on the bench as the Serbians dominated the paint with a 44-16 scoring edge.

