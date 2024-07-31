Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Paalam isn't saying goodbye just yet, moving to a win away from delivering the Philippines its first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 26-year old boxer defeated Ireland's Jude Gallager in unanimous decision to advance in the quarterfinals of the men's 57 kg for boxing. It was a slugfest between the two fighters, with Paalam using his quickness to land the cleaner punches against the longer reach of the younger Gallager.

He is scheduled to fight fourth-seed Charlie Senior from Australia on Saturday at 9:46 PM PHT for a spot in the semifinals.

Later in the day, Carlos Yulo failed in his first chance to medal during the men's gymnastics all-around final.

Yulo slipped at the end of his pommel horse routine and scored just 11.900. He recovered with strong performances on the vault, parallel bars, and floor exercise -- exceeding 14-points in each. Ultimately the gap proved too far to bridge as Yulo settled for 12th place with total of 83.032.

Yulo will have two more chances to win a medal at these games. The first will be in the floor exercise final on August 3 at 9:30 PM PHT and then again during the vault final on August 4 at 10:24 PM PHT.

Earlier in the day, Filipina rower Joanie Delcago placed fifth in the women's single sculls semifinals C/D with a time of 8:00.18. This relegates her to the final D, which is set on Friday at 3:42 PM PHT.

Another boxer also bowed out of medal contention, as Hergie Bacyadan lost to world number one Li Qian of China in the Round of 32 of the women's 75 kg via a unanimous decision. From the start, it was clear that the experience propelled the reigning silver medalist to a convincing victory, with Bacyadan losing each round for the five judges.