Brian Pintado of Ecuador pulled away from the field over the final kilometer to capture gold in the men's 20-kilometer race walk, while China's Yang Jiayu barely looked back while making her move after the 5-kilometer mark to win the women's race walk at the Paris Olympics on Thursday

Moments after Pintado won in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 55 seconds -- an average of 6:21 per mile -- he pulled out a tiny photo of his two children from his waistband pocket. It was his inspiration, he said, for when the going got tough.

"It motivated me to really give everything," Pintado said of the photo of his son Nicolas and daughter Montserrath.

With her victory in 1:25:54, Yang added Olympic champion to a résumé that already included world-record holder and 2017 world champion.

"I never mentioned this before, but I promised [my father] I would win gold," Yang said. "Now I have finally done it, I am very proud of myself."

Yang's father died of illness while she was competing at the 2015 World University Games, and when she won the 2017 worlds in London, she dedicated the victory to her dad saying: "I wanted to make my father in heaven proud of me."

Caio Bonfim of Brazil raced to the men's silver in 1:19:09, while 2023 world champion Alvaro Martin of Spain was third in 1:19:11 to kick off the Olympics athletics competition. In the women's race, Spain's Maria Perez captured the silver medal in 1:26.19, while Australia's Jemima Montag won the bronze in 1:26.25.

The victory was Pintado's first in a global competition after he raced to silver in the 35-kilometer distance at the 2022 world championships.

"It was insane," Pintado said. "In the last few meters, I realized I was completely alone, and seeing the finish line I just kept thinking, 'I'm the Olympic champion, it's me.'"

The lead in the men's race changed hands numerous times among a tight group of 15 walkers through the first 13 kilometers, but the pack started to spread out at the 15-kilometer mark.

The top four had pulled away from the field by the final lap, with Pintado -- wearing mirrored sunglasses, a scarf that was a gift from his grandmother and a silver necklace with a pendant of two runners, he and his son -- increasing his lead over the final kilometer.

The Ecuadorian shook two fists in celebration after crossing the finish line.

"I don't remember how the competition went. I was just focused on my walking and listened to my trainer, the ones giving advice to me," Pintado said. "Yesterday I cried because I was scared, but then I connected with my family and my mother, and they motivated me. I only slept four hours last night because I was so excited."

Yang's bold race tactics to surge to an early lead paid off in emphatic fashion as she had already put half a minute on the field by the 10-kilometer mark. Perez threatened to chip away at the difference around the 18-kilometer mark, but Yang responded in spectacular fashion and was unchallenged the rest of the way to become the fourth Chinese woman to win the event in the seven times it has been contested at the Olympics.

The course was a 1-kilometer loop along the picturesque Pont d'Alene and under the Eiffel Tower.

