Sailing medal races postponed due to lack of wind

MARSEILLE, France -- The first medal races for sailing at the Paris Olympics were postponed on Thursday because of a lack of wind, leaving athletes broiling in the heat on the water for more than two hours before sending them back to the marina in Marseille.

Both the men's and women's skiffs -- powerful, birdlike two-person boats -- were scheduled to hold their finals, but they were called off after 5 p.m. local time.

The men's team from Spain and the women's team from France were in the lead after 12 regattas since Sunday, but no team started the day with a clear grasp on the podium.

Instead of a thrilling neck-and-neck competition among the top sailors, the men started the regattas twice before the wind dropped so low that the races were scrapped by officials. The women were out on the water too, but their race didn't even start.

All waited in the water in their protective gear under a punishing sun with temperatures in the low 90s.

There was no word on when the races might be rescheduled.