PARIS -- World-record holder Kevin Mayer of France has been ruled out of the decathlon at the Paris Olympics due to a thigh injury, the French Olympic Committee said Thursday.

The two-time Olympic silver medalist was injured when he fell during the 110-meter hurdles leg of a decathlon at the Paris Diamond League last month.

Mayer, whose record of 9,126 points has stood since 2018, explained on Instagram he had not fully recovered from the injury.

"Unfortunately, the tests weren't conclusive, and they don't give us any hope of being competitive tomorrow," Mayer wrote. "That's the law of sport and it's tough. I won't be at the start of the decathlon."

On Tuesday, Mayer said he was giving himself a 10% chance of taking part in the Olympics.

The decathlon gets underway Friday.