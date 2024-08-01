New Zealand's Lucy Spoors and Team GB's Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne discuss winning Olympic medals after becoming mothers in this Olympic cycle. (1:11)

Team GB's Emma Wilson and Australia's Grae Morris booked direct paths to Olympic medals in the women's and men's windsurfing final on Thursday.

The first medal races in sailing were postponed earlier in the day at the Marseille Marina after two attempts and the men's skiff decider were abandoned.

Although hopes of the sport's first medals of the Games were raised as the men's skiffs hit the start line close to an enthusiastic crowd, the Mediterranean wind soon faded and died.

"The wind was just going further and further away from the shore. The race committee was trying to chase it, but every time they tried to do the race the wind was just disappearing," Polish helm Dominik Buksak said.

Elsewhere off Marseille, there was sufficient breeze for the men's and women's windsurfing to race and decide who would go directly to Friday's three-way medal final.

"It's really cool to be guaranteed a medal for tomorrow. It's the best we can get in this format so I'm really happy," Wilson said after another dominant day.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Israel's Sharon Kantor will progress directly to the women's semifinal with Italy's Marta Maggetti, while Israeli Tom Reuveny made the men's semi along with New Zealand's Josh Armit.

After their first race was abandoned, the 10 crews in the 'winged' skiffs waited in vain under blazing sun for a breeze.

Spain's Diego Botin and Florian Trittel established a strong position in the first attempt, while the Dutch duo of Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken dominated the second.

The Spaniards, who go into the double-points medals race on the best score, said they were focused on coming out on top. "We are always trying to refocus on what's next," said Botin.

Behind them lie Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, with New Zealand's Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie in third.

"It's quite an emotional rollercoaster, you get so close but we'll reset and look forward to tomorrow," said McHardie.

The Irish duo said they were feeling the support, with loud cheering from the shore, adding they were used to delays and would get some rest before trying again on Friday.

"It's just part of the game," said Waddilove.

The women's skiff medal race had been due to take place after the men, but there was no attempt to start it.

"It looked beautiful when the boys went out on the water, right in front of the audience in glamour sailing conditions, but unfortunately the wind died and you've got to accept it," said Annette Duetz of the Dutch duo in second behind hosts France.