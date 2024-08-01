Open Extended Reactions

Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus have continued their ascension to Olympic legend by helping two unheralded teammates collect precious gold in Paris.

O'Callaghan, Titmus, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell formed Australia's triumphant women's 4x200m freestyle relay team which captured the nation's eighth gold medal of the Paris Games.

The quartet were never headed in a resounding victory on Thursday night which delivers O'Callaghan a fifth Olympic career gold - Emma McKeon (six) is the only Australian with more.

O'Callaghan now has three golds in Paris and her relay victory helped erase the blow of missing the medals in the 100m freestyle just 24 hours earlier.

"Coming off disappointment last night, it was amazing to be able to swim alongside these girls," O'Callaghan said.

Australia's gold medal 4x200m freestyle relay team Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Titmus, now a four-time gold medallist and double-winner in the French capital, swam the last lap as her teammates screamed in delight.

"I'm proud that they had faith in me to put me last and get the job done," she said.

"It's very, very special up there on the podium with the girls."

Pallister's first Olympic gold at her debut Games came after fearing she'd miss the relay when contracting COVID-19.

The 22-year-old Olympic debutant, who has undergone surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat and also beaten an eating disorder, was forced to withdraw from the 1500m freestyle two days ago.

"I bawled my eyes out. When I got COVID, I honestly thought I'd be out of that relay completely," she said.