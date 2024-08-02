Open Extended Reactions

Jack Robinson will have two chances to win an Olympic medal after dispatching countryman Ethan Ewing in a stunning all-Australian surfing quarter-final.

In sparkling conditions at Tahiti's Teahupo'o, the Australians put on a mighty show with the highest-scoring contest of the day.

Robinson emerged victorious 15.33 to 13.00 and could now follow Owen Wright, the sole Australian to medal in Olympic surfing.

Tyler Wright, Owen's sister, wasn't so lucky, joining Ewing in a quarter-final exit, falling to reigning World Surf League (WSL) champion Caroline Marks.

Improved weather in Tahiti, hosting the Olympic surfing, allowed surfers to return to the waves on Friday (AEST) after two-and-a-half lay days.

Robinson set the early running against his Queensland opponent, piecing together a combination ride with several turns to score 7.33.

Ewing shot back at the half-way point with the heat's best run, scoring 8.33 with a long ride through a barrel.

Jack Robinson of Australia gets a barrel in the heats of the men's surfing quarter-finals. Ben Thouard - Pool/Getty Images

The Western Australian responded with a barrel run of his own, carving through and punching the air after landing the all-important second scoring ride of 8.00 with eight minutes left.

The fickle Teahupo'o break didn't offer Ewing an opportunity to respond as the minutes ticked down, leaving him a few points short.

Robinson's victory sets up a semi-final against legend Gabriel Medina, with the winner to surf for gold, and the loser offered a shot at bronze.

Medina - the three-time World Surf League (WSL) champion captured in one of the photographs of the Olympics earlier in the meet - progressed by defeating Joao Chianca.