Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed at the poolside Friday morning after suffering an asthma attack following a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics.

Medical staff rushed to assist Potocka, from Slovakia, and carried her away from the poolside on a stretcher. Potocka was seen with an oxygen mask.

Slovakian officials later told multiple outlets that Potocka had suffered an asthma attack, and a team official said she did not have her inhaler with her.

"Tamara has asthma," Slovakia team leader Ivana Lange said in a statement. "This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem.

"She received oxygen and necessary medication. Her condition is constantly monitored. A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours."

Potocka, 21, had finished seventh in the third heat of the event in the morning session at Paris La Défense Arena. She collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.

Israeli swimmer Lea Polonsky, who swam two heats after Potocka, said swimmers know their sport has inherent risks.

"Of course that's something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit," Polonsky said. "You always know something like that can happen. It's not something you think about during the race, but it's always there."

This is Potocka's first Olympics. She resides in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.

