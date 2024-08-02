Andy Murray's illustrious tennis career is over after he and Dan Evans lost their doubles quarterfinals match to Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul at Roland Garros. (1:12)

PARIS -- Team GB were dealt a pair of medal blows in BMX racing on Friday as Beth Shriever failed to defend her Olympic title, even coming last in the women's final.

Earlier in the evening, her teammate Kye Whyte was was stretchered off in the men's semifinals after a brutal crash. Whyte won silver in Tokyo and had been hoping to medal again.

Team GB had been hoping to top off their Friday medal haul with a gold from Shriever, having already claimed three golds, two silvers and a bronze in a super day. However, the BMX rider from Leytonstone, London, struggled to get a lead from the off as she got caught in the traffic.

Beth Shriever failed to defend her gold medal title. Tim de Waele/Getty Images

BMX racing can be a brutal sport, with races lasting barely more than 30 seconds. One slow moment can turn medal hopes to misery. The race ended with Australia's Saya Sakakibara taking gold.

Earlier in the evening, Whyte, who arrived in Paris carrying a back injury, crashed on the straight mogul section of the course in the men's semifinal.

British Cycling said in a statement: "Following his crash in tonight's BMX racing semifinal, Kye Whyte was assessed immediately by the on-site medical team.

"This was followed up by further immediate review by Great Britain Cycling Team Dr Nigel Jones who delivered a positive report, with no significant injuries.

"We wish Kye a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on his bike very soon."