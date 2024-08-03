Open Extended Reactions

It's Day 8 at the Paris Olympic Games and Australia is coming off one of its best days, with three gold medals secured across the pool and BMX cycling.

Can they back it up? Well, there's more action in the pool, with Kaylee McKeown going for yet another gold in the women's 200m individual medley final, whire Ariarne Titmus faces off with Katie Ledecky again in the 800m freestyle.

Plus, Jess and Noemie Fox are in action, there are medals up for grabs in the rowing, and our men's tennis doubles pairing is in the gold medal match.

Keep up with all the day's action in our live blog below.