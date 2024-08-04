Open Extended Reactions

It's Day 9 at the Paris Olympic Games and Australia is in the pool one last time as they hunt for the final three gold medals.

After a couple of bronze medals overnight, both the men's and women's medley relay teams will be hunting for gold while Shayna Jack and Meg Harris compete in the 50m freestyle final.

Our high jumpers Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson will be on the field hoping to soar high and take out the high jump gold, while the three Aussies will take part in the women's road race.

Plus, Jess and Noemie Fox are in action once again, and Jason Day hits the course one last time with a chance of snatching a bronze medal.

Keep up with all the day's action in our live blog below.