PARIS -- Kim Woojin completed a South Korean sweep of the Paris Olympic archery titles when he won the individual men's gold on Sunday in a shoot-off with American Brady Ellison.

Kim and Ellison took turns winning the first four sets. With the fifth set at 4-4 the crowd were on the edge of their seats as the pair both got perfect scores, taking the match into a shoot-off.

Kim went first in the shoot-off, landing a 10. Ellison's effort wasn't as true, making a 9 to earn the silver for his fifth career Olympic medal.

Ellison, who was seeking his first career gold medal since first competing in the 2012 Games, now has three silver and two bronze medals.

South Korea's Lee Wooseok won the bronze and cemented their status as archery kings with their fifth Paris gold medal, adding to the women's individual title and the three team golds -- in men's, women's and mixed.

Kim had knocked out defending champion Mete Gazoz 6-4 in the quarterfinals. The Turk looked devastated as his coach tried to console him.