Carlos Yulo continues to rewrite history after winning his second gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men's vault.

Yulo scored 15.116 from the average of the two vault routines. His first vault performance was the difference maker, with a score of 15.433. He then followed it up with a solid 14.800 to clinch the victory.

Armenia's Artur Davtyan came up second with 14.966 and Great Britain's Harry Hepworth ranked third with a score of 14.949.

This marks the first time the Philippines has won two gold medals in a single Olympics. Yulo won the gold in the artistic gymnastics men's floor event on Saturday.

In other winning news for the Philippines, a boxing masterclass was on full display for Nesthy Petecio as she assured herself a bronze medal.

Petecio defeated China's Xu Zichun via unanimous decision in the quarterfinals of the women's 57 kg of boxing. It was clear from the first round that Petecio had control of the bout, showcased by her elite defense and counter-punching to frustrate the young Chinese, which led to an almost perfect performance.

The Filipina boxer will aim to match her 2020 Tokyo Olympics' showing with a win against Julia Szeremeta of Poland in their semifinal bout on Thursday at 3:46 AM PHT.

In athletics, both John Cabang and Lauren Hoffman are relegated in the repechage of their events.

Cabang finished sixth in the men's 110 meters hurdles at 13.66 seconds, while Hoffman placed eighth in the 400 meters hurdles at 57.84 seconds.