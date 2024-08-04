Open Extended Reactions

Jessica Fox's quest for a historic third Olympic medal in Paris is over with her sister Noemie eliminating the superstar in their kayak cross round.

After winning the C1 and K1 titles, Fox was attempting a golden treble with the new Olympic event added to the Paris schedule.

But her plans came unstuck on Sunday afternoon when a costly gate error meant she failed to make the top two to advance to the quarter-finals, finishing last.

The Fox siblings were drawn in the same four-paddler heat, against veteran Spaniard,three-time Olympic medallist Maialen Chourraut, and Dutch paddler Martina Wegman.

Noemie, 27, got off to a flying start, storming clear with her sister at the back of the field.

Jess Fox has missed out on a quarterfinal spot in the kayak cross. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Jessica went past Wegman but as she attempted to claw ahead of Chourraut she missed a gate and had to paddle back around which ruled her out of the running.

After crossing the line the elder Fox immediately embraced Noemie, who is making her Olympic debut.

Earlier, Tim Anderson won his heat to book his quarter-final berth in the men's event while Tristan Carter also advanced after finishing second.