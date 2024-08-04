A look ahead to the best of Day 10 in Paris, with Great Britain hoping for medals on the track, water and velodrome. (1:12)

SAINT-DENIS, France - Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen qualifed through the same semifinal into the men's 1500 metres, setting up a thrilling final on Tuesday.

"Fans should expect the most competitive 1500 metres the sport has seen in a long time," Kerr said after the race. "There's been a lot of talking words over the last few years, I'm looking to settle that on Tuesday and give it my best performance."

The pair ran an intriguing race. Ingebrigtsen, who likes to lead from the front, chose to hang at the back of the pack through the first 300 metres. However, he had taken the lead by the halfway stage, running slightly ahead of Kerr.

The pair kicked it up a gear as they crossed the line for the final lap, ending in a very marginal victory for the Norwegian. They are considered the favourites for the gold medal in the final which takes place on Tuesday.

"I got myself in a high position which was the goal and then just relax really," Kerr added.

"It's top six in a race of 12 people. I'm here to do a lot better than that so it's having the right mindset coming in and also making sure that you are giving the respect to the competition.

"I'm feeling great. I'll be interested in the splits. Other than getting in trouble with how much media I did a couple of days ago, it's been pretty smooth.

"The plan was to stay away from trouble, I didn't think it would be as antsy for everyone to come round like they were before. It was a pretty standard 3:32 to be honest."

Kerr and Ingebrigtsen have traded barbs since last year's world championships which saw the 26-year-old Brit beat his rival with a late surge with 200 metres left.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen edged Josh Kerr in Sunday's 1500-metre semifinal. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

It prompted Ingebrigtsen to say he only lost because he was ill. Kerr replied by saying the 23-year-old lacked manners. After that, Ingebrigtsen said he could win blindfolded.

It is a mystery as to who will win it. Kerr has not competed in the 1500m all year, choosing instead to race in other distances, leading Ingebrigtsen to say earlier this week that Kerr is known as "the Brit who doesn't compete."

The only time they have raced against each other since last year's championships was in Eugene, Oregon in May in the prestigious Prefontaine Mile, which ended with a Kerr victory.