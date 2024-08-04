Silver and bronze for Australian high jumpers

Open Extended Reactions

Australians Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson have won the silver and bronze medals in the women's high jump at the Paris Olympics.

New world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine claimed the gold medal on countback with a first-time clearance at 2m on Sunday.

Olyslagers stayed in the competition with a clutch third and final clearance at 2m, but then missed three times at 2.02m.

It was the 27-year-old Australian's second successive Olympic silver.

Patterson tied for the bronze with Ukraine's Iryna Gerashchenko on countback.

Olyslagers claimed her second Olympic silver medal in a row while Patterson earned her first Olympic medal -- a bronze. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Patterson, 28, has won gold and silver at the previous two world championships but this was her first Olympic medal.

Mahuchikh broke the 37-year-old world record with a clearance of 2.10m at the Paris Diamond League meet in early July.

She also relegated Patterson and Olyslagers to the minor medal positions at the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

Reece Holder caused a boilover in the opening round of the men's 400m, leading world No.1 Quincy Hall of the US into the final straight and holding on for third spot to advance to the semis on his Olympic debut.

Holder's personal best time of 44.53 seconds moved him up up three places to second on the Australian alltime list behind Darren Clark.

"Without being too cocky my training splits have been a little bit faster than that so I was expecting to be out there," said the 21-year-old Holder, who tore his hamstring at the national championships in April.

"But I didn't think I'd do that in the heats, that's for sure."

Abbey Caldwell and Claudia Hollingsworth were eliminated in the women's 800m semi-finals.