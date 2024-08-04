Open Extended Reactions

A quiet achiever and three megastars have put a finishing silver polish on Australia's third-best campaign at an Olympic pool.

Unheralded Meg Harris claimed a surprise silver in the women's 50m freestyle at the La Defense Arena on Sunday night.

And Australia's women's 4x100m medley relay team - Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon, Mollie O'Callaghan and Jenna Strauch - snared a silver in the last event of the meet.

Australia's swim team bagged seven gold, eight silver and three bronze in the Paris pool.

Measured by gold, it's the nation's third-best haul at an Olympic pool behind the nine golds in Tokyo three years ago and eight golds at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

Bronze medallist China's Zhang Yufei, gold medallist Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem and silver medallist Australia's Meg Harris after the women's 50m freestyle swimming final. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

By overall total, the Dolphins' 18 medals is also Australia's equal third-best return.

The nation's swim team won 21 medals overall in Tokyo, 20 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also 18 at the Sydney 2000 Games.

In Paris, the United States again sit at the head of the swimming medal table - a position they have held since 1992 - with eight golds, 13 silver and seven bronze.

Australia's Dolphins were next-best followed by France, whose face of the Games, Leon Marchand, featured in all four of their gold medals.

In the last races at the Paris pool, Harris was stunned to win her silver behind Sweden's world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

"That was the most fun race I have been a part of," Harris said.

Shayna Jack, who calls her great mate Harris "the quiet achiever", finished last in the medal race but felt like a winner.

Jack won two relay golds at her debut Olympics which she described as the opening chapter of her book of redemption - she missed the Tokyo Games having just served a two-year doping ban.

Australia's medley women's relayers followed Harris to take silver and further boost the Olympic medal collections of big guns McKeon, McKeown and O'Callaghan.

McKeon now retires, remaining Australia's most successful Olympian with an overall haul of six golds, three silvers and five bronze from three Games.

"It's not really something I look at," McKeon said.

"That is what you strive for ... but it's the whole journey along the way that I am going to remember for the rest of my life."

O'Callaghan won three gold medals in Paris - the women's 200m freestyle, the 4x100m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle - for a career total of five at the age of 20.

"It has been an emotional, draining week," O'Callaghan said.

"I need to have good long break ... I need a reset so I can go again."

And McKeown completed a set of medals from her stunning Games, winning two golds, one silver and a bronze in the French capital.

McKeown became the first swimmer to successfully defend 100m and 200m backstroke Olympic titles.

The 23-year-old is also the first Australian swimmer to win four individual Olympic career gold medals.

" I feel like I am kind of just getting started," McKeown said.

"I am not sure what this next year will hold for me, probably take a bit of time out from the sport just to mentally refresh."

Swimming Australia's head coach Rohan Taylor was proud of his Dolphins pod which dealt with COVID cases throughout the meet.

"We had athletes swim with COVID ... I can't confirm the numbers, that's a doctor's thing," Taylor said.

"We just dealt with it. And that's the thing I'm the proudest of, is that we took every opportunity to race and compete."

Twenty-six of Australia's 41-strong team depart Paris with medals, topped by O'Callaghan's golden triple treat, a silver and a bronze.

McKeown, Jack and Ariarne Titmus each leave with two golds among their French collections.