Dina Asher-Smith has reached the 200 metre final in Paris. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Team GB's Dina Asher-Smith put her 100-metre heartbreak behind her and cruised into the women's 200-metre final at the Stade de France on Monday.

Asher-Smith, 28, is competing at her third Olympic Games but she is still seeking an individual sprinting medal after leaving Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 with a mixed 4x100-metre relay medal in each.

She fell flat in her 100-metre semifinal on Saturday, later seeming dumbfounded at her time, and said she was in great shape.

However, she had no such issue in the 200-metre semifinal, running a 22.31 and qualifying through her race in second place behind Team USA's Gabrielle Thomas.

Daryll Neita, who reached the 100-meter final, also qualified after finishing second in the last semifinal of the day with a time of 22.24.