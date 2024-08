Day 13 at the Paris Olympic Games is officially done and dusted. While it didn't deliver any gold for Australia, it wasn't short on drama as the Stingers took down the United States in a penalty shoot out in the women's water polo semifinals.

Elsewhere, there were silvers in the women's 10km swim and in the men's 500m kayak sprint, who missed gold by the barest of margins.

Relive all the action from our blog.

