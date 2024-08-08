Australia's highly-rated women's 4x100m relay team has come up just short in their bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics final.

The lineup of Ella Connolly, Bree Masters, Kirstie Edwards and Torrie Lewis clocked 42.75 seconds, significantly slower than the flying 42.48 they ran at the London Diamond League meet in late July

Crucially, the squad anchored by Australian individual 100m record holder Lewis finished outside the top three automatic qualifiers in fourth place and the second heat was faster.

They had broken the national record three times this year - in Sydney, the World Relays in the Bahamas and London.

The star-studded US team, anchored by 100m silver medallist Sha'Carri Richardson, qualified fastest for Friday night's final in 41.94.

The Australian men's 4x100m squad overcame the absence through injury of national 100m champ Sebastian Sultana to lower the national record in the men's heats.

Their time of 38.12 would have been enough to win the second of the two heats, but unfortunately the lineup of Lachlan Kennedy, Jacob Despard, Calab Law and Josh Azzopardi were drawn in the much quicker first one where they finished sixth.