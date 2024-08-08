Australian men storm to sprint kayak silver

Australia have clinched an Olympic silver medal in a thrilling men's K4 500 metre final, edged by sprint kayak powerhouse Germany.

In a blanket finish, the crew of Riley Fitzsimmons, Jackson Collins, Pierre van der Westhuyzen and Noah Havard finished in second spot in a photo finish, with Spain third.

Taking their third successive Olympic title in the event, Germany won the race in one minute 19.80 seconds, 0.04 seconds ahead of Australia with the Spaniards 0.21 seconds back from the green and gold paddlers.

It was a second Olympic medal for the family of South African-born van der Westhuyzen after his older brother Jean won gold in Tokyo in the K2, which he will line up in again in Paris.

Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen, Jackson Collins and Noah Havard have won Silver for Australia. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Australian men's Olympic campaign started slowly, finishing a shock third in their heat on Tuesday.

But in the semi-final, raced early Thursday, they made a statement by setting a new Olympic record in the event.

That time, 1:19.22, would have won them gold in the final.

Meanwhile, the Australian women's K4 crew of Ella Beere, Aly Bull, Alexandra Clarke and Yale Steinepreis were last in their final, won by New Zealand with veteran Lisa Carrington winning her sixth gold medal among an Olympic haul of nine.