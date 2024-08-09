Young Opals won't be weighed down by history against USA: Jackson

Lauren Jackson says the Opals of Paris 2024 will have no fear in Saturday morning's semifinal showdown with the USA and aren't anchored by past, heartbreaking Olympic medal defeats at the hands of the basketball powerhouse.

Now a five-time Olympian, the 43-year-old has played in four of the six medal games/finals between the countries and was part of a group which for years shouldered the pressure of a nation to knock off the nine-time gold medallist.

She was the Australian superstar in gold medal deciders which the USA won in 2000, 2004 and 2008 and the Opals crossed over with the USA in the London 2012 semifinal, a loss sending them to the bronze-medal match.

But a lot has transpired in the following 12 years.

That's the gap between Olympic appearances for Jackson and how long it's been since the Opals reached the podium after disappointing quarterfinal exits in 2016 and 2020.

Australia's Lauren Jackson in action against Canada. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

For many years, the burning question heading into the Games was can a star-studded Australia finally knock off the Americans.

Silver was a triumph and a first in Sydney, but after Athens and by Beijing the Opals, notably the forlorn faces of Jenni Screen, Penny Taylor and Belinda Snell, stood on the dais with their medals and flowers in tears realising how close they had come.

This team of 2024 doesn't bare any scars inflicted by the USA on the final day of the tournament.

"It's a young and free crew and that's what I really love about this group," Jackson told ESPN after the Opals beat Serbia in the quarterfinal.

"They really are ready to go and they don't have that history in this sort of environment with the Americans and I think that's a really exciting prospect for us.

Australia's Lauren Jackson in action against Nigeria. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"Jadeo (Jade Melbourne) is a baby, she's so young coming into this Olympics and her confidence is starting to peak right now and she's really starting to find her feet.

"For me, looking back on 2000 and how I was as a 19-year-old playing in that gold medal game, the enormity of the situation, it doesn't process as much as it would for someone now my age who's done it four times before.

"America are always going to be tough, they've got the best players in the world playing on that squad, they're going to be ready, they're going to come out to fight but so are we."

Jackson said she and her teammates took their first-up defeat to a Nigerian side, which hadn't won an Olympic game in 20 years, personally.

"For us, it was one of those moments where we either step up and have a real look inside and figure out what we were made of, our backs were against the wall in the next two games (against Canada and France) and the girls really stepped up, all of them, everyone," she said.

"Everyone took that first game to heart, everyone came out tougher, stronger and playing the Opals brand of basketball and we've seen us grow over the last three games and it's been special to watch.

"The amazing thing about it is the way the girls are playing and playing better and better each half. The way they've stepped up and come together has been remarkable, I'm very proud.

"We've got a lot of players in the WNBA right now who play big roles on their teams and I think that's really going to benefit us, it really does count for something."

Jackson played just under 13 minutes, for six points, two rebounds and a steal, against Nigeria on August 29, then eight and a half minutes three days later in Australia's win over Canada.

She hasn't got on the court in the past two games, wins over France on Monday morning and Serbia on Wednesday night, but confirmed to ESPN she isn't injured.

"Yeah, I'm fine. In terms of the rotations, I think the girls have a great chemistry out there and are playing great basketball and I'm happy just to play my role and I knew it was going to be like this coming in.

"I'm supporting the girls and giving them everything. I'm really excited to be a part of it and play whatever my role is which doesn't bother me either way."