Australian Pat Tiernan says he finally has an Olympic performance that reflects his ability after overcoming hot weather and a brutally tough course to finish a creditable 24th in the men's marathon in Paris.

Ethiopian Tamirat Tola claimed a remarkable solo victory in an Olympic record time of two hours six minutes and 26 seconds in a race that proved too tough for two of the greatest distance runners in history - legendary Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele and two-time defending champ Eliud Kipchoge.

Bekele finished 39th -- almost six minutes behind Tola -- and Kenyan Kipchoge fared even worse, failing to complete the course.

Until now Tiernan had been best known for collapsing to the track due to heat exhaustion in the final lap of the 10,000m at the Tokyo Games, before eventually staggering across the line in 19th place.

The Paris marathon was an altogether more pleasant experience.

"I'm really happy with how I ran," said the 29-year-old, who was the first Australian across the line in 2:10:34.

"I feel I was definitely fit enough, my legs probably weren't quite as conditioned as I would have liked.

" ... But overall I think I negatively split it and I had a good day out there.

"Having this after Tokyo is such a big deal -- I think this is a much better reflection of what I can do on the international stage.

"After a few more of these (marathons), I'll be able to compete enough to go with the lead pack early on and hopefully be competing for a higher spot next time around."

Andrew Buchanan -- a late replacement for injured Australian record holder Brett Robinson -- was 45th in 2:12:58 and Liam Adams was disappointed to be back in 49th place in 2:13:33 in his third Olympic campaign.

"Maybe I went out a bit too hard and paid for it in the end," said Adams, who used up all of his accumulated annual leave and spent $13,000 of his life savings to try and ensure he had the best possible preparation.

Gold medallist Tola broke away on his own shortly after the halfway stage and was never caught.

He lopped six seconds off the Olympic record set by Samuel Wanjiru of Kenya in Beijing 16 years ago.

The last non-Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon gold was Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich at the London Games in 2012.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi claimed the silver medal on Saturday in 2:06:47 and Kenyan Benson Kipruto was third in 2:07:00.

Australians Sinead Diver, Genevieve Gregson and Jess Stenson will contest the women's marathon on Sunday morning (local time) when it's forecast to be even hotter.