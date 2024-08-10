Australia's Stingers beaten by Spain in gold medal water polo match

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Australia's quest for Olympic water polo gold fell agonisingly short on Saturday afternoon, with the Stingers beaten 11-9 by powerhouse Spain in an electric decider.

A fast start at La Defense Arena in west Paris had given the Australians a genuine opportunity to repeat the efforts of the 2000 squad that famously won the Olympic title in Sydney. They scored on their second possession and were able to restrict the star-studded Spanish team to just three goals in the first half, albeit having scored only two themselves.

But the game was blown wide open when play resumed with Spain showcasing its craft and power around goal. In the space of two minutes, the world No.1-ranked side fired three shots into Gabriella Palm's net, opening up what would turn out to be an unassailable lead.

Bec Rippon's side rallied in the final minutes to close the 11-7 gap to two goals by the fulltime whistle.

Spanish pair Bea Ortiz and Maica Garcia Godoy combined for seven goals in the gold medal game, while Alice Williams played a starring role for Australia, scoring five times.

"I'm so proud of this team but this was hard," said Rippon, the first female coach of an Olympic medal-winning women's team. "We had a lot of good looks at goal but didn't finish well, didn't take the most of our opportunities. We weren't as clinical in the final stages of attack and, eventually, if you don't finish, they'll put too much pressure on you.

"They're an excellent attacking team but today they were so great in defence as well. Their goalie had a great game."

The Stingers' silver medal is the first medal of any colour Australia has won in water polo since its women took bronze in 2012. It caps a remarkable fortnight in Paris for the squad, highlighted by an upset win over reigning Olympic champion the United States in the semifinals.