India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 11, Sunday

It's the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There will be no Reetika Hooda in bronze medal round on Sunday as she doesn't make it to the repechage rounds.

So far, India have won six medals at the Games, one less than the Tokyo tally, however, there have been sixth fourth-placed finishes as well as Vinesh Phogat being disqualified despite qualifying for the final.

There is plenty of action to look forward to on the final day, including the closing ceremony. It will take place at the Stade de France and will also include a segment where the Olympic flag will be handed over from Paris to Los Angeles, the hosts of the next Games.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 11, Sunday:

11:30 PM: women's marathon.

Ethiopian Tigist Assefa is the world record holder in this event. She will face stiff competition from defending champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Dutch middle and long-distance runner Sifan Hassan.

12:30 PM: Handball - Spain vs Slovenia in men's bronze medal match.

2:05 PM: Water polo - United States of America vs Hungary in the men's bronze medal match.

3 PM: Basketball - Belgium vs Australia in women's bronze medal match.

4:30 PM: Volleyball - United States of America vs Italy in women's gold medal match.

5 PM: Handball - Germany vs Denmark in men's gold medal match.

5:30 PM: Water polo - Serbia vs Croatia in men's gold medal match.

7 PM: Basketball - France vs United States of America in women's gold medal match.

12:30 AM: Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony.

Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh will be India's flag-bearers at the closing ceremony.