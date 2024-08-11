2024 Paris Olympics: Vinesh, Lyles, Swiatek - incredible upsets at the Games

Open Extended Reactions

As always, the Olympics has delivered multiple moments of brilliance but also a few big upsets in Paris. That's what makes a tournament as big as the Olympic Games, so special. When the pressure is on, the unexpected can happen and make it even more memorable.

Here's a look at few big upsets at the Games, including the one involving a certain Indian wrestler:

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat beats Yui Susaki

It would've been the story of the Paris Games but unfortunately, Vinesh's disqualification despite making it to the final became the bigger story.

A day before Vinesh failed to make the weight cut and lost her medal, she came up against Susaki, the defending champion, who won the gold at Tokyo without dropping a point. If that was not enough to gauge what Vinesh pulled off, Susaki had not been defeated international ever, in fact she had only been beaten three times in her career (to compatriot Yuki Irie). Even if the above two facts are not enough to measure the scale of Vinesh's achievement, consider what she had to endure in the past year and a half. Making it to the Olympics was no less than a medal.

In the end, Susaki won bronze and Vinesh was left with no medal - and her decision to retire.

Athletics: Noah Lyles not winning the 200m gold medal

Days before the 200m final, Lyles stunned the Stade de France by winning gold in the men's 100m sprint. He was one among the many favourites in the event but not *the* favourite. In 200m though, he was the favourite for gold.

Lyles won the gold medal at the 2019, 2022 and 2023 world championships and was going for the world record timing set by Usain Bolt. Unfortunately, he took home the bronze, the same medal he won at Tokyo 2020. Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won gold and Lyles' teammate Kenny Bednarek won silver.

However, Lyles later revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days ago, which severely impacted his run.

Swimming: China beats USA for gold in 4x100m men's medley

In terms of upsets, the race will feature in the all-time lists in sporting history. The United States had a 64-year unbeaten run in the men's 4x100 metres medley but the incredible streak was broken on August 2, 2024.

Pan Zhanle, only 20 and the world record holder in the 100m freestyle, produced a stunning swim to help China win the gold medal ahead of the US and France. The team comprising of Pan, Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang and Sun Jiajun won the race in 3:27.46 seconds.

Pan, who swam the anchor leg, jumped into the water with his team in third but overtook swimmers from the United States and France in the final 100 meters. He finished with the fastest split ever in the men's 100 freestyle, clocking a timing of 45.92.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Table tennis: Truls Moregard beats Wang Chuqin

Wang Chuqin came to Paris as the world no. 1 and top seed in men's singles. By the time he faced Moregard in the second round, he had already clinched the gold medal in the mixed doubles event.

Chuqin, however, never got going against Moregard and lost the opening two games. He made a comeback to win the next two games but Moregard did enough to win the next two and clinch the match 4-2.

This had an overall impact as China ended up with five gold medals instead of six at Paris 2024. Moregard made it to the final and took the silver after losing to world no. 2 Fan Zhendong.

Tennis: Zheng Qinwen beats Iga Swiatek

The biggest shock in tennis came from the women's singles match involving the world no.1 and the eventual gold medal winner.

Swiatek, the top seed, was a big gold medal hope considering her remarkable record at Roland Garros. She was on a 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros, winning three consecutive French Open titles and four in total.

Zheng Qinwen reacts to beating Iga Swiatek. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Zheng, who was seeded sixth, was not playing her best tennis but made it to the semifinal. Against Swiatek, Zheng played with freedom and dominated the opening set, winning 6-2. Swiatek had a 4-0 lead in the second set but Zheng pulled herself back into the match and remarkably won it 7-5. Zheng also beat Donna Vekic of Croatia to win the gold medal and became the first Asian to win Olympic singles tennis gold.

Athletics: Hocker stuns Kerr and Ingebrigtsen in men's 1500m final

It was supposed to be the contest between Josh Kerr, the world champion and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Tokyo Games gold medallist. World Athletics president and former champion Sebastian Coe called it a 'race for the ages'. It was indeed a stunning race, except it was won by none of the favorites.

USA's Cole Hocker broke the Olympic record to win the gold medal. While Kerr and Ingebrigtsen were involved in a tussle in the last 100 metres, Hocker overtook them on the inside and crossed the finishing line ahead of Kerr. Shockingly, USA's Yared Nuguse overtook Ingebrigtsen to finish third and win the bronze medal. The defending champion from Norway had no medal to show for his efforts and saw his Olympic record also broken.