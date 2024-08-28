Ten Australians to follow at the Paralympics

Open Extended Reactions

Ahead of the Paralympics, here is a look at some of Australia's best medal hopefuls, rising stars, and potential surprise packets heading into Paris 2024.

CURTIS McGRATH - CANOEING

Australia's co-captain is heading into his third Games with three gold medals to his name already. The 36-year-old, who lost his legs in a landmine explosion, will feature in the KL2 200m sprint and the VL3 over the same distance.

MADISON DE ROZARIO - WHEELCHAIR ATHLETICS

De Rozario is in Paris to defend her 800m and marathon gold medals she picked up in Tokyo. The 30-year-old, who competes in the T53 classification, is also racing in the 1500m and the 5000m. De Rozario will be one of Australia's flagbearers along with swimmer Brenden Hall.

LAUREN PARKER - TRIATHLON AND CYCLING

After settling for silver in the para-triathlon in Tokyo, Parker is keen to return home with three medals. The 35-year-old will become the first Australian in 32 years to compete across two sports at one Games when she races in the triathlon, cycling road race and cycling time trial.

VANESSA LOW - ATHLETICS

The T61 long jumper is aiming to win her third-straight gold medal. Low won her first crown with Germany in 2016 before switching to Australia for Tokyo. This will be the 34-year-old's first Paralympic Games since giving birth to son Matteo in 2022.

QIAN YANG - TABLE TENNIS

The former Chinese player, who switched to Australia for the Tokyo Games, has walked away from each Paralympics with medals in singles and doubles. The 28-year-old right-hander will play in women's singles and women's doubles.

ALEXA LEARY - SWIMMING

Leary shot to wider public attention earlier this year when she qualified for her maiden Games in Paris. The 23-year-old turned to swimming after a cycling accident in 2021 left her in intensive care. Leary will compete in the S9 50m and 100m freestyle.

EITHEN LEARD - WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

Seen as a rising star of wheelchair basketball, Queenslander Leard is another Paralympics rookie. The 18-year-old has been in and around the Rollers set-up since his early teens.

BEN HANCE - SWIMMING

One of the breakout performers for Australia in the pool in Tokyo, the 24-year-old heads to his second Games with three Paralympic medals and more in his sights. The S14 swimmer is set to defend his 100m backstroke gold and will hope to add the 100m butterfly to his list.

HANI WATSON - POWERLIFTING

Watson (+86kg) and teammate Ben Wright are Australia's first Paralympic powerlifters in 12 years. Watson - the self-styled "Bench Queen" - finished eighth at last year's world championships and won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

CELINE VINOT - BADMINTON

The 27-year-old Melburnian enjoyed a fifth-placed finish at last year's world championships. Vinot may also be helped by a strong backing from the locals given her father is a Frenchman.