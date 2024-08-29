India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi finishes second in ranking round

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 1 highlights of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. The LIVE blog has all the updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

Para badminton: There were multiple matches involving the Indians on the opening day of the Games. Overall, it has been a good day with as many eight victories in the singles matches.

Para archery: Sheetal Devi broke the world record but eventually finished second in the women's compound individual ranking round while Sarita ended up 9th. In the men's compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar scored season's best of 696 to finish 5th and Shyam Sundar Swami scored 688 to finish 15th.

In recurve archery, Harvinder Singh finished 9th in the ranking round while Pooja came up with her season's best score of 585 to finish 7th in the women's event.

Para Taekwondo: Aruna Tanwar out of medal contention after losing in the first round.

Para cycling: Jyoti Gaderiya out of medal rounds.

