On another remarkable day for Indian track and field at the Paris Paralympics, Sharad Kumar won silver and Mariyappan Thangavelu won bronze to make it a double podium for India in the men's high jump T63.

These two medals combined with Deepthi Jeevanji's earlier bronze and the two javelin medals of Ajeet Singh and Sundar Gurjar (silver and bronze, respectively) saw India break their previous record haul at a single Games, making it 20 medals in Paris already.

The high jump was an action-packed one. There was drama early on when defending champion and paralympic record holder Sam Grewe failed to clear an introductory height of 1.72m and finished last.

This opened up the field and it was a high-quality contest to decide the medal places. Five athletes cleared 1.85m and two went even further.

The Dominican Republic's Wagner Astacio finished fifth on countback, while Shailesh Kumar - who had created a personal best by clearing 1.85m - took fourth.

The first of the medal places went to India para hall of famer Mariyappan Thangavelu, who had all his previous attempts at the first go, giving him a clear countback advantage.

Both Ezra Frech (USA) and Sharad Kumar kept at it, though, clearing 1.85m and then 1.88m to set a joint-paralympic record (at the time). Sharad then failed his first attempt at 1.91m and seeing Frech had cleared it, he tried his hand at 1.94m twice before conceding defeat.

The 19-year-old US athlete, though, continued to go for it, breaking the Paralympic record first at 1.91m then at 1.94m and 1.96m before attempting and failing to break his own world record at 1.98m.

For Sharad, meanwhile, this was an upgrade on his last Paralympic outing. Having lost out to Crewe and Mariyappan in Tokyo, it was only Frech this time that could best him. His massive smile and wave to the crowd signalled he had just accepted Frech's phenomenal performance as out of his reach. This silver now will mean the world to him. From suffering paralysis of his left leg at the age of two after having been administered spurious polio medicine, Sharad is now a two-time Paralympic medalist.

Having started his international career in 2010, the 32-year-old has been through quite a bit. After being banned for doping just ahead of the 2012 London Games, he returned in two years to win gold at the Asiad and followed that up with another gold in 2018. Now he has the Paris silver to back up the Tokyo bronze.

Mariyappan, meanwhile, has now completed a whole set of Paralympic medals: gold in Rio, silver in Tokyo and bronze in Paris. Having suffered a permanent disability in his right leg after a drunk bus driver ran over it while he was walking to school, he picked up para sport at an early age and never looked back.

Now 29, Mariyappan has the three Paralympic medals to back up his World Championships gold and bronze and Asiad silver. That's a trophy cabinet few Indians can boast of.