After back-and-forth trash talk, Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill will finally take it to the track.

Lyles, an Olympic sprinter, and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver revealed to People Magazine that the two will race each other. The race will take place sometime in the spring or summer.

The location and distance are yet to be determined. Hill playfully told People that Lyles was scared to compete in a 40-meter race, while Lyles said 100 meters "would be a blowout." Therefore, Lyles added they will "meet in the middle" of the distances.

Time to shut your mouth and take your lunch money 😁 https://t.co/Ss0NawJAQ5 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2025

Track world about to be in shambles 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2025

The story, posted Thursday, is the latest in a monthslong verbal battle between the star athletes.

After the Paris Olympics last August, Hill said he would beat the American in a race, then encouraged Lyles to sign a contract for a 50-meter race. In September, Lyles revealed on "SportsCenter" that they had been in talks for a 60-yard dash.

According to People, plans for the race escalated when the Olympic gold medalist trolled Hill after his win at 60 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix earlier this month in Brighton, Massachusetts. Lyles held a sign after the race that read: "Tyreek could never." The eight-time Pro Bowl receiver responded by posting on X: "Get a load of this guy"

Now, the two will apparently put the talking aside and hit the track.