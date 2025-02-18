Kyrie Irving throw it up to Jaylen Brown, who slam home a one-handed jam. (0:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is pursuing a switch to represent Australia in the 2028 Olympics, according to a report in Athlon Sports.

Irving was left off the Team USA roster for Paris 2024 after winning gold with the team in 2016. And now looms a potential shift in his international basketball career, the guard confirming he is working through the steps to become eligible for the Boomers.

Kyrie Irving has said he is in the process of switching his international allegiance from the United States to Australia. Tim Heitman/NBAE via Getty Images

"Man, we're in the process of that right now, just trying to figure out the best route for me to be eligible," Irving said.

"There's a lot of paperwork involved. Obviously, USA still has a decision to make, but for me, I'm just trying to do what's best.

"Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great."

Irving, who will be 36 by the time of the LA Games, was born in Melbourne while his father was playing basketball professionally in Australia, and holds dual citizenship. But switching national teams requires approval from USA Basketball, Basketball Australia, and FIBA.

The 32-year-old is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists with the Mavericks this season.

The Boomers fell short in Paris last year, edged out in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Serbia in the quarterfinals.