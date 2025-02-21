Open Extended Reactions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Javonte Smart scored 16 points and the United States clinched a spot in this summer's AmeriCup tournament with a 72-71 win over Puerto Rico in a qualifying game Thursday night.

Jahmius Ramsey scored 11 for the U.S., which will be one of 12 teams headed to Managua, Nicaragua, in late August for the tournament that serves as the championship for the FIBA Americas region.

The U.S. improved to 4-1 in qualifying with one game remaining, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Bahamas.

Markus Howard led Puerto Rico with 17 points. The hosts held the Americans scoreless for the final 3:59, but could not grab the lead during that final spurt.