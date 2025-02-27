Open Extended Reactions

Matty Lee shone at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee has announced his retirement from diving aged 26, citing injuries as the principle cause behind his decision.

Lee rose to fame in 2021 at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, starring alongside Tom Daley as the Team GB pair won gold in the synchronised 10m platform event ahead of the much-fancied Chinese duo.

It marked the first time a country other than China had won the event since 2000.

He underwent surgery on his spine early in 2024 that caused him to miss the Paris Games last August, and took to social media on Thursday to tell supporters he was retiring from diving.

"After 20 years in the sport, it's time for me to step away from diving," Lee said on Instagram.

"This decision hasn't been easy, but after losing my dad in 2022, I struggled to find the same passion I once had, he was my why.

"Then came injuries, surgeries, and the realization that I don't want to be a broken man moving forward."

Lee joins Daley in retirement after the latter's decision to quit the sport after the Games in France, where he won his fourth Olympic medal.

"Diving has given me the world, literally," Lee added. "The people I've met, the places I've traveled, the memories I've made. That's what I'll cherish the most.

"To my incredible family. Dad, my biggest fan, I hope I made you proud. Tom, my brother, my inspiration. Mum, for always being there, through the highs and lows, the early mornings, the long drives, the endless support.

"To my team. Jane, who shaped me into a champion. Gareth, who kept me moving when it mattered most. Brit, who made me believe in my own strength. And of course, to my synchro partner Tom Daley. what a journey, what a moment we shared. Olympic Champions forever."