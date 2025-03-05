Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- More than 200,000 people have applied for a place in the New York City Marathon lottery this year, organizers said Wednesday.

The record number of applications is an increase of 22% from 2024 amid a boom in popularity for distance running in the United States.

Only around 2%-3% of the record number of applicants will be accepted through the general draw, New York Road Runners said, with other avenues for participation including charity entries and time qualification.

The five-borough endurance event broke the record for the world's largest marathon last year, with 55,646 runners crossing the finish line in Central Park.

The New York City Marathon will take place on Nov. 2.