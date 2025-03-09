Open Extended Reactions

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Barely two years ago, Kaysha Love was finishing somewhere around last place in what would best be described as minor bobsled races.

She's now the world monobob champion.

Love's meteoric rise to the top of her sport is now complete, after finishing off a victory in the women's monobob -- meaning just one person in the sled -- world title race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Sunday. It was the second gold for USA Bobsled and Skeleton so far at the world championships, after victory in the mixed team skeleton race on Saturday.

Love's four-run time over two days was 3 minutes, 57.82 seconds. Laura Nolte of Germany, the 2023 and 2024 world monobob champion, was second in 3:58.26, and Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was third in 3:58.31.

"So close," Meyers Taylor said as she embraced Nolte at the finish.

Love becomes the seventh pilot to win a world championship for the United States, joining Stanley Benham, Lloyd Johnson, Arthur Tyler, Steven Holcomb, Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries.

The 27-year-old Love sprinted in college at UNLV and grew up with dreams of making the Olympics in gymnastics before turning her attention to track. She got to the Olympics three years ago as a bobsled push athlete -- and now might have earned a spot as one of the faces of Team USA going into next winter's Milan-Cortina Games.

Sunday's gold is her second world championships medal, joining a bronze that she won pushing Humphries' two-woman sled just two years ago at St. Moritz. That was around the time when Love began the switch from the back to the front of the sled and started the process of learning how to drive.

The early returns were awful. Fortunately, she ignored those results.

Love drove in six races during the 2022-23 season on the North American Cup tour, a mostly developmental circuit where hopefuls tend to learn if they can drive or not. She was last or next-to-last among the finishers of every race, finishing an average of 2.51 seconds behind the winning sled. That's not close. That's a lifetime in sliding.

A few months later, something just clicked. She was winning development races the following fall, got onto the World Cup circuit for the first time and -- in something that rarely happens -- won her debut monobob race.

That was only 15 months ago. She's now the world champion, not to mention a serious Olympic contender for next winter regardless of whether the races are in the Italian Alps or back in Lake Placid.

Love was the leader after Saturday's first two runs and had a third-run time Sunday afternoon of 59.49 seconds. That was a bit slower than the third-run times for both Nolte (59.41) and Meyers Taylor (59.46), but Love's margin after Saturday was enough to ensure that she would hang onto the lead.

Her lead over Nolte was 0.17 seconds going into the final run. It was enough of a cushion.