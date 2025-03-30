Open Extended Reactions

Great Britian's 41-year wait for a medal at the figure skating World Championship is over. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson ended Great Britain's 41-year wait for a medal at the figure skating World Championship as they took home ice dance bronze in Boston on Saturday.

Fear and Gibson follow in the footsteps of legendary figure skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean who won Great Britain's last medal in 1984.

A points total of 207.11 points proved enough for Fear and Gibson to take bronze behind the United States' Madison Chock and Evan Bates who defended their title and Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier who were were awarded silver.

"I can't even describe my feelings, I'm still shaking," said Fear. "I'm in disbelief."

Gibson added: "It's a dream come true."