CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic -- Canada launched its title defense at the women's hockey world championships by cruising past Finland 5-0 on Thursday.

Jennifer Gardiner scored twice and added an assist, Ella Shelton had a goal and an assist while captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Emma Maltais also scored a goal apiece in the Group A game.

Canada goaltender Kristen Campbell made 24 saves for the shutout.

Seeking its 14th title, Gardiner opened the scoring 6:02 into the first period from the left circle, and Canada kept steadily increasing its lead. It was already 4-0 up when Gardiner scored again 18 seconds into the second period from a tight angel, forcing Finland to pull goaltender Emilia Kyrkko.

Still in the opening period, Shelton wristed a shot into the roof of the net and Poulin was fed by Gardiner with a pass from behind the goal to make it 3-0.

It was the second straight defeat for Finland, last year's bronze medalist, after a 7-1 loss to the United States on Wednesday, a sign of the gap between the two favorites for the championships and the rest of the field.

Canada next plays Switzerland on Friday.

Earlier, Sweden fought hard to overcome newcomer Hungary 2-0 for a second win at the tournament.

Linnea Johansson broke the deadlock late in the middle period and had an assist for the second goal netted by Lina Ljungblom in the third period when the Hungarians outshot the Swedes 11-6.

Sweden goaltender Emma Soderberg stopped 24 shots.

Sweden beat Germany 5-2 in their opening game in Group B on Wednesday.

Earlie, Japan beat another newly-promoted team, Norway, 5-2.

Mei Miura had a goal and an assist, and Akane Hosoyamada, Rui Ukita, Riri Noro and Akane Shiga also scored for Japan in another Group B game.

Andrea Dalen and Marthe Brunvold had a goal each for Norway to mark its return to the top division after a 27-year absence.

The 12-day, 10-nation tournament in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice represents the final major international tune-up before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.