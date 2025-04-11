Open Extended Reactions

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic -- The United States proved its favorite status by shutting out the host Czech Republic 4-0 at the women's ice hockey world championship Friday.

Abbey Murphy led the Americans with two goals, Alex Carpenter had a goal and an assist, and captain Hilary Knight also scored as the U.S. had its second straight win in Group A.

Czech goalie Michaela Hesová had to face 48 shots while her U.S. counterpart Gwyneth Philips stopped 10 for the shutout.

Murphy scored the opener with a one-timed slap shot from the left circle with 5:02 to go in the opening period. She roofed her second from close range 6:58 into the second.

"Our leaders paved the way for us," Murphy said. "They're a good, strong team over there. Give them a lot of credit for playing us pretty hard off the bat. But honestly, we just found our way. Putting pucks in the net, finishing off opportunities we've been getting all game. It was really cool, and the atmosphere was awesome."

Knight tapped in a puck that bounced off the boards behind the goal early in the third period. The all-time leading scorer at the worlds now has 67 goals in the competition.

Abbey Murphy celebrates after scoring one of her two goals in the United States' win over the Czech Republic on Friday. Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP

Carpenter deflected in a shot by Megan Keller from the blue line on a power play to make it 4-0. It was the third assist for Keller in the game.

Earlier, defending champion Canada scored three goals in a span of 2:32 in a 4-0 win over Switzerland, its second straight shutout.

Laura Stacey had a goal and an assist, Micah Zandee-Hart, Natalie Spooner and Daryl Watts each scored and captain Marie-Philip Poulin recorded three assists in the Group A game.

Zandee-Hart scored on a rebound in the opening period and Canada struck three times in the middle frame when it outshot the Swiss 16-3.

Spooner doubled the advantage on a power play 7:14 into the period, Stacey added the third on a one-timer 1:52 later, and Watts needed just 40 seconds to make it 4-0 from the left circle.

Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 17 shots for the shutout. Desbiens started her first game since suffering a lower-body injury on March 18.

Canada shut out Finland 5-0 in its opening game on Thursday with Kristen Campbell in the goal.

Canada and the U.S., the two title favorites, meet Sunday.

"They're super-skilled, a great team, and we're just excited," Watts said of the Americans.

Japan secured its second win from two games, 2-0 over Hungary.

Yumeka Wajima scored on a breakaway with 23 seconds left in the opening period, and Akane Shiga scored into an empty net with eight seconds remaining.

Japan goalie Miyuu Masuhara stopped 27 shots.