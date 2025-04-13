Open Extended Reactions

Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania made history on Sunday by breaking the world discus record and becoming the first athlete to surpass the 75-meter mark.

The 22-year-old threw 75.56 meters at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Ramona, Oklahoma, eclipsing his own previous world record by more than a meter.

Alekna set the earlier mark at the same venue last year, with the facility a favorite among elite throwers due to favorable winds, where he launched the discus 74.35m.

The 2024 Olympic silver medalist was in sensational form, opening the competition with a world record throw of 74.89m before extending it even further in the fourth round.

Australia's Matt Denny also impressed, surpassing Alekna's record from last year with a throw of 74.78m.