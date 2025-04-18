        <
          AUSL handing out 'golden tickets' to 12 college softball players

          Emma Lemley is surrounded by her Virginia Tech teammates after being selected into the AUSL. AUSL
            Apr 18, 2025, 11:38 AM

            The Athletes Unlimited Softball League will air the "AUSL College Draft Show" on ESPNU on May 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

            Twelve athletes will be selected at the draft in three rounds to complete AUSL team rosters of 16 players.

            The Volts will make the first selection of the draft. The first pick of each round will rotate among the four teams as follows:

            • Round 1: Volts, Bandits, Blaze, Talons

            • Round 2: Talons, Volts, Bandits, Blaze

            • Round 3: Blaze, Talons, Volts, Bandits

            The 12 players will be revealed over the next few weeks. Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley was the first college player to receive a "golden ticket" and be drafted to the inaugural season and Duke infielder Ana Gold was up next.

            Player No. 2: INF Ana Gold, Duke

            Player No. 1: P Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech

            That means 10 more players will be selected in the coming weeks.