The Athletes Unlimited Softball League will air the "AUSL College Draft Show" on ESPNU on May 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Twelve athletes will be selected at the draft in three rounds to complete AUSL team rosters of 16 players.

The Volts will make the first selection of the draft. The first pick of each round will rotate among the four teams as follows:

• Round 1: Volts, Bandits, Blaze, Talons

• Round 2: Talons, Volts, Bandits, Blaze

• Round 3: Blaze, Talons, Volts, Bandits

The 12 players will be revealed over the next few weeks. Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley was the first college player to receive a "golden ticket" and be drafted to the inaugural season and Duke infielder Ana Gold was up next.

Player No. 2: INF Ana Gold, Duke

Player No. 1: P Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech

A memory that will last a lifetime. 🥰 @HokiesSoftball's @Emmmaaclairee is the first college player to receive a golden ticket and be drafted to the inaugural season of the #AUSL! pic.twitter.com/dUH99L7GGo — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 14, 2025

That means 10 more players will be selected in the coming weeks.